Spacestation Gaming reveals stacked Halo Championship Series squad

HQ

Spacestation Gaming is already at the mountaintop of competitive Halo, as the organisation was crowned the 2024 world champion back in October. However, with the 2025 season soon to take shape, the question is whether SSG can maintain their trophy and expand on a 2024 season that also included victories at the Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Arlington Majors too.

In the spirit of achieving this, SSG has reloaded its Halo roster, as following the exit of Kaci "Lqgend" Sabri and Adam "Bound" Gray in December, Kevin "Eco" Smith and Braedon "StelluR" Boettcher have been waiting for reinforcements. And they will be getting that with two of the most-decorated players in modern Halo, as former OpTic Gaming veteran Tommy "Lucid" Wilson and ex-FaZe Clan member Paul "SnakeBite" Duarte are joining the team.

Snakebite was on the FaZe Clan team that won the 2023 World Championship and the London Major in 2024. Lucid on the other hand helped OpTic win the 2022 World Championship and become runner-up at the 2024 premier event, on top of winning various Majors in 2022 and 2023 as well.

Clearly, it's going to be hard to bet against SSG in this coming season.