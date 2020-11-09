Spill Ori and the Will of the Wisps i 120 fps på Xbox Series X

Du ser på Annonser

Moon Studios har endelig delt mer informasjon om hvordan de tenker å forbedre Ori and the Will of the Wisos til neste generasjon, og det viser seg at de virkelig har store planer for både PC og Xbox Series S/X-versjonene.

Det mest bemerkelsesverdige er kanskje at Ori and the Will of the Wisps støtter 120 bilder per sekund på både Xbox Series S og X. S-konsollen kjører da i 1080p med HDR (du kan dog også velge 4K og 60 bilder per sekund) mens X-konsollen gjør dette i 4K med HDR. Series X gir deg også alternativet til å spille i 60 bilder per sekund, og du får da 6K-grafikk som supersamples til 4K for en ekstremt bra bildekvalitet. Sjekk ut hele listen over alt nytt under bildet nedenfor, der finner du også hva som gjelder for PC. Oppdateringen er ute allerede nå.

Now optimized for the Xbox Series X

• 4K HDR locked at 120 FPS

• Optional 6K Supersampled mode at 60FPS outputting in 4K HDR

• Highest Graphics and Visual Effects settings

• Instant Input Response

• Faster Loading Times

• High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

• Available with Smart Delivery

Now optimized for the Xbox Series S

• 1080p HDR locked at 120 FPS

• Optional 4K mode at 60FPS

• Instant Input Response

• Faster Loading Times

• High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

• Available with Smart Delivery

Additional Features for the All Xbox Platforms

• Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.

• Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu

• Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu

Bug Fixes and Improvements

• General performance improvements across all Xbox One SKUs

• Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes

• Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions

• Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience

• Various smaller bug-fixes

PC Feature and Updates

• New High Quality Graphics mode for Sharp, Supersampled image rendering with highest visual effect settings.

• New Low Quality Graphics mode with optimized visual effect settings to allow better performance on lower spec machines.

• PC Graphics Quality Setting Selection (Low, Balanced, High): Allows choosing between higher framerate and higher quality graphics modes.

• Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.

• New High Quality Audio Mode: High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences

• New Low Quality Audio Mode: Lower quality Audio mode for increased performance on lower end machines.

• Audio Quality Settings Selection: Allow to choose between higher quality audio and more optimized audio performance modes.

• Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu

• Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu

• General Performance and Image Quality Improvements

• Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes

• Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions

• Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience

• Various smaller bug-fixes