Supercell reveals the Brawl Stars Championship partner teams for 2025

With the 2025 Brawl Stars competitive year almost here, Supercell has now lifted the curtain and revealed the 10 organisations that it has selected to make up its partner teams for the coming season. The 10 teams will be granted all the boons and benefits that come with being a partner, including purchasable in-game cosmetics and items, and also invitations to many of the year's biggest tournaments and events.

As per which organisations make up the partner list for 2025, the 10 teams are as follows:



LOUD Esports



Gen.G Esports



Team Heretics



Zeta Division



Natus Vincere



SK Gaming



Tribe Gaming



Reply Totem



Spacestation Gaming



FUT Esports



The bottom seven are actually all returning partners, but the top three are new to the programme for the 2025 season. As for when the Brawl Stars 2025 campaign begins, the East Asia division kicks off tomorrow, February 15, and is then followed by EMEA the day after, and South and North America respectively the week after on February 22 and 23.