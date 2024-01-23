Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

The Exorcist: Believer, Blood and Honey og Expendables 4 leder årets Razzie-nominasjoner

Selv med alle de gode filmene som kom ut i 2023, er det viktig å huske på det verste kinoen hadde å by på.

HQ

Snart er det igjen tid for Oscar-utdelingen, men ved siden av all glitteret og glamouren som følger i kjølvannet har vi også The Razzies, de mindre attraktive prisene som deles ut til årets største fiaskoer - noe 2023 var full av.

Vi finner også (ikke overraskende) den overprisede kalkunhorrorfilmen The Exorcist Believer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sammen med Shazam! Fury of the Gods og Meg 2: The Trench.

En samling store pinligheter som får oss til å stille spørsmål ved hva pokker Hollywood driver med. Du kan sjekke ut hele listen nedenfor:

WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

Hva synes du om nominasjonene, er de velfortjente?

