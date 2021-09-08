Norsk
The Witcher: Ronin er nå på Kickstarter

CD Projekt Red meddeler at deres manga-inspirerte The Witcher-tegneserie nå lanseres som Kickstarter-kampanje. Tegneserien heter The Witcher: Ronin og om du er med på å finansiere den kan du få en Hard Copy Collector's Edition som inneholder Ronin-serien, tre noveller med karakterer fra The Witcher og litt bak kulissene-innhold. Dessuten planlegges det å legge til enda mer om kampanjen blir en suksess.

Når det gjelder Ronin-historien, så er det et slags What If-premiss der Geralt besøker Yokai-infiserte områder der han må spore opp og finne den mystiske Lady of Snow Yuki Onna i føydale japanske omgivelser. Forfatteren Rafal Jaki kommenterer:

"Being able to break away and take on this 'what-if?' scenario, where The Witcher is rooted in Japanese history and tradition, has opened up many compelling storytelling opportunities; and having Hataya on board to create the artwork has also been a real treat. "I've always envisioned Geralt to fit the mould of a wandering Ronin character, and the more I thought about it, the more I could see that feudal Japan, with its rich history of Yokai tales and folklore, fits the style of The Witcher world perfectly."

Du kan sjekke ut Kickstarter-siden og eventuelt spytte inn en slant selv her.

