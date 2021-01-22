Tre uker med Arms Race mini-events kommer til Borderlands 3

Du ser på Annonser

Gearbox tilbyr nå alle Borderlands 3-spillere som har Season Pass 2 (eller Designer's Cut) tre uker med Arms Race mini-events. Disse er nå i gang og pågår frem til den 11. februar.

Arms Race-eventet har et roguelike-layout med tilfeldige elementer, og du starter helt uten utrustning. Eventet finner sted i Stormbind Complex, som er en nedlagt DAHL-militærbase. Her kan du finne nytt, deilig loot - der de beste tingene dog krever at du beseirer bossen Heavyweight Harker.

Her er en fullstendig oversikt:

Week 1 - Clear Skies

January 21 - 28 / "During the Clear Skies mini-event, all enemies will have a chance to drop better loot and the Murdercane's circle will take longer to close in so you have precious extra time to scavenge and explore."

Week 2 - Extra Extra Extraction

January 28 - February 4 / "During the Extra Extra Extraction mini-event, all extraction stations will have additional slots so you can extract more gear! In addition, Air Drops will have a greatly increased chance to drop DAHL chests, which are more likely to contain Arms Race-exclusive gear."

Week 3 - Gear Rush

February 4 - 11 / "During the Gear Rush mini-event, Rare Chests are more likely to appear in Arms Race, and the green DAHL chests located at major points of interest in the Stormblind Complex have an increased chance to contain Arms Race exclusive gear. But make sure you don't spend too long admiring the gear you find, because the Murdercane will be closing in at a quicker pace."