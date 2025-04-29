Norsk
Sport

UEFA Europa League og Conference League-sluttspillet: tidspunkter og datoer for alle kampene denne uken

Kampene inkluderer Athletic Club mot Manchester United og Betis - Fiorentina.

UEFA-konkurransene er inne i sluttfasen. Denne uken spilles semifinalene i Champions League, Europa League, og Conference League. For konkurransene på andre og tredje nivå vil de alle skje torsdag 1. mai og påfølgende torsdag 8. mai.

I Europa League slo Manchester United Lyon på heroisk vis med tre mål på fem minutter, men skal møte favoritten Athletic Club, som vant Copa del Rey i fjor, og som håper å få spille finalen hjemme i San Mamés, Bilbao.

Europa League

Første kamp: Torsdag 1. mai, kl. 20.00 BST, 21.00 CEST:



  • Athletic - Manchester United

  • Tottenham - Bodø/Glimt

Torsdag 8. mai kl. 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST:



  • Manchester United - Athletic

  • Bodø/Glimt - Tottenham

Semifinaler i Conference League 2025

Torsdag 1. mai kl. 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



  • Djurgårdens - Chelsea

  • Betis - Fiorentina

Torsdag 8. mai, 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



  • Chelsea - Djurgårdens

  • Fiorentina - Betis

