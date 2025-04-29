UEFA Europa League og Conference League-sluttspillet: tidspunkter og datoer for alle kampene denne uken

Dansk
UEFA-konkurransene er inne i sluttfasen. Denne uken spilles semifinalene i Champions League, Europa League, og Conference League. For konkurransene på andre og tredje nivå vil de alle skje torsdag 1. mai og påfølgende torsdag 8. mai.
I Europa League slo Manchester United Lyon på heroisk vis med tre mål på fem minutter, men skal møte favoritten Athletic Club, som vant Copa del Rey i fjor, og som håper å få spille finalen hjemme i San Mamés, Bilbao.