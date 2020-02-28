Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Startsiden
VIDEOS

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

Dirt Rally 2.0 - Gamereactor World Record Attempt

After a full year of grabbing gear, buying stuff, borrowing tech, mounting, building, calibrating and setting it up, Gamereactors new racingsimulator is finally finished and swedish editor-in-chief and racer extraordinaire Petter Hegevall has among other challenges tried to take on the world record for Rockton Plains-stage in the Dirt Rally 2.0 Australia-rally. Did he succeed? Not even close. There are 12 seconds left to shave off, but the video of the simulator in motion is a cool one.