eFootball PES 2020 DP6 - myClub Co-Op Online Gameplay - Inter vs Madrid

It looks like our myClub rival managed to sign Haaland for Real Madrid, something the 'merengue' fans are asking for IRL, but that wasn't enough for them to beat our GR PES Team in this co-op online match (well of course we had Neymar, CR7, and Müller with us).