Super Mario All-Stars - Super Mario Bros. 2 Switch Gameplay

Even though long-time fans know that SMB2 was actually Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, this is the SNES-remastered version of what Western players got for the NES, a game with playable Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach based on Nintendo's own Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic, which already sported a nice Arabian touch and tons of verticality.