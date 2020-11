Genshin Impact - Autumn Livestream Replay

Gamereactor's new streamer Rebeca "Kadigan" Reinosa resumes her ongoing Adventure Rank 44 Genshin Impact game to try out some of the new stuff miHoYo's F2P action-RPG got with its recent update, including the "Unreconciled Stars" event. The party includes level 70-80 characters such as Venti, Mona, Fischl, Xiangling, or Razor. Ready for some farming and combat?