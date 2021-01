WRC 9 - New Rally de Portugal Stage Gameplay on the Toyota GR Yaris Rally Concept

With its free December update WRC 9 got 6 new stages, a bonus car, and more. Here we complete the Felgueiras 8.46 km stage from Vodafone Rally de Portugal at the wheel of the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally Concept. This has been captured on PC using a Next Level Racing GTtrack cockpit mounting Fanatec's ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5 and ClubSport Pedals V3 Inverted.