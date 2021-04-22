Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife - First 30 minutes of VR Gameplay

Set in the World of Darkness universe, Afterlife is the new VR horror adventure by Swedish studio Fast Travel Games (Apex Construct, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets) and it just released on the Oculus platform (coming in May to SteamVR and later in 2021 to PSVR). Here our David Caballero wears a Quest 2 headset to play the first half an hour of the game, where he learns the basics of becoming a Wraith and the supernatural abilites that come with it. Will those be enough to find a freaking key in the Barclay Mansion? Take a look by yourselves...