Monster Hunter Rise - An in-depth look at the full Deluxe Kit

We review everything that comes with the MH Rise Deluxe Kit. Check out the 'Kabuki Face Paint', the 'Izuchi Tail' hairstyle, the 'Kamurai' Hunter layered armour and the cosmetics for our companions: 'Fish Collar' for Palicoes and 'Shuriken Collar' for Palamutes.