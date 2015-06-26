Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
VIDEOS

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood - Why You Should Play in 2021

ESO is pretty much the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience, wrapping the series’ high points into a tightly wound package that delivers what players have come to expect from the series with it’s own identity. As of 2021, the game contains five expansive story-rich chapters, w featuring all-new adventures set within the iconic lands of Skyrim, Oblivion, and Morrowind. So why get into ESO in 2021? Let us tell you why!

Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.