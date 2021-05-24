Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life - Livestream Replay

Experience with us the new adventures of the brave and world-famous Captain Jack Sparrow in the Sea of Thieves. A cursed treasure, huge sea monsters, a world beyond the horizon, boardings, mutinies… Plenty of things to enjoy in this longer than usual livestream with our thrilling pirates who try not to die because, as we are reminded throughout these five stories, dead men tell no tales… Or maybe they do.