SønderjyskE Fodbold - Jonas Lygaard Interview

We talk all things real and digital football, sports and esports with the former PES business development director, who recently signed as the CEO for the Danish Superliga team. What can a football club absorb from the world of competitive gaming, from digital entertainment, and from the constant engagement with the community? Here's Jonas's vision, together with his personal opinion about the newly-introduced format for the eFootball franchise.