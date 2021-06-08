Norsk
Monster Harvest
Monster Harvest - Livestream Replay

Farming games have been all the rage for a few years now, but planting potatoes is old hat and boring, so... What if we talk to our uncle who is a mad scientist so that he can mutate our plants and we can discover the world with our new Planimals? Why didn't I think of that before? So that’s our new life now: plant, harvest, fix the farm, explore the dangerous mines with our Planimals and... who knows what else this new future has in store for us?

