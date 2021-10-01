Metroid Dread: Top 11 Hardest Speed Booster Shinespark Expansions

We've 100%'ed Metroid Dread, and if you found some of the bosses to be tough, even more challenging can be some of the secret items. Several can be obtained by combining the morphball with bombs and moves, but the more difficult require you to Shinespark the energy you gathered with the Speed Booster in different ways. Here you can see how to get the 11 hardest expansions, including Power Bombs, Missile and Missile + Tanks, and Energy Tanks and Parts, as we travel through Hanubia, Artaria, Cataris, Elun, Dairon, Burenia, and Ferenia.