Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles - Livestream Replay

We continue exploring and discovering the hostile and mysterious world of the demon slayers. Tanjiro continues to improve as a demon slayer, we meet more relevant characters who will become our allies and others who are definitely our greatest enemies. Lots of adventures, lots of action, so much to learn and most importantly a real love for this anime adaptation.