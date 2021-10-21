The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Spooky evening at Gamereactor! Supermassive Games has been preparing us for the scariest night of the year for a few years now with their well-known horror titles. Well, this year it's House of Ashes' turn. This time, we're a group of special forces searching for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, but what we find instead is an ancient temple with a strange curse and some... troublesome residents. Do you think you can save them all? Will you betray your friends to survive? And what if you have ANOTHER enemy side in the middle of all this mess? Oh, my... This is promising!