Automobilista 2 - Fanatec CSL DD Wheel & Pedals 1440p Gameplay

For our first test drive on asphalt with the brand-new, direct-drive Fanatec CSL DD plus the ClubSport Formula Steering Wheel we chose Reiza Studios' trendy Motorsport Simulator, AMS2. Here we take the Ginetta G55 GT4 Supercup for 5 laps at Brands Hatch against other 23 Ginettas. Take a look at our performance with the beautifully-nuanced wheel & pedals set.