Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Livestream Replay

We embark on the not-so-dangerous task of managing a Jurassic Park full of beasts. During our two-hour stream, our job is to rescue endangered dinosaurs from the wild and bring them to our park in the best possible conditions to make them feel comfortable and give them the attention and care they need. What happens? Well, because they are prehistoric wild beasts, it is clear that not everything is going to be that easy. Dinosaurs escape, some keepers get hurt from time to time... But every job has its good and bad things! Ahem... No? Well, take out insurance before you go into the park, just in case...