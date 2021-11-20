Grow: Song of the Evertree - Livestream Replay

We are almighty gods!! Ahem, well, I don't really know what we are, but we have to look after whole worlds! That's a typical god job, isn't it? Anyway, whatever we are, we have to help the different worlds to develop in a "natural" and prosperous way with the help of the power of music. Yes, that's right. On top of that, we have to help helpless little creatures, build our own city, remove the corruption from our own home, research the species living in our environment, explore, farm... I thought being a god was comfortable and peaceful!