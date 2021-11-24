Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - Livestream Replay

I think we can all agree that Riot Forge's titles and products are leaving no one indifferent, so… Do you think there is a better way to spend an afternoon than delving EVEN DEEPER into the story of League of Legends' iconic and legendary characters? This time, however, we will have to take on our enemies in turns and follow the story of the protagonists as the chapters of the game progress. Lots of excitement, tricky confrontations, lots of exploration, lots of story and a spectacular artwork. So... What are you doing reading this instead of watching the video? Come on!