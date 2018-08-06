Sea of Thieves - Livestream Replay

We are back to sail the seas with a new crew full of energy and the enthusiasm to kill a few skeletons to discover what's new in the new season of this great title (and because we love it so much and we look for any occasion to play it again). This time we have a lot of anniversary accessories, new mechanics and actions that will make our job easier when it comes to stocking up and... Fireworks! But be careful and watch where and when you throw them... or you'll be the main focus of attention in all of Sea of Thieves!