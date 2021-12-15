Planet Zoo - Livestream Replay

We're back again with Planet Zoo. It's the second time we've had our “paws” on this title, and it's still struggling, but well, that's up to us. This time we took a look at the new expansion based in Europe to discover the new animals included, the new Christmas thematic map and to realise that we are, indeed, a mess. We solve a problem with some train rails and try to meet certain objectives, but... Well, we have fun, that's for sure.