Scarf
HQ

Scarf - Livestream Replay

In this cute little adventure, we meet a peculiar dragon who will accompany us and help us to fulfil our destiny and save some strange beings from their sad fate. We will travel through the different areas of this world to solve small puzzles and unlock all its areas for, finally, reach our main goal. Many obstacles to overcome, many puzzles to solve and a beautiful and charming environment where it is worth getting lost.