Lake - Livestream Replay

We play one of Game Pass' recent additions, Lake. An adventure in which Meredith, the protagonist, returns to her hometown to help her father with his work and meets people from her childhood again, but it's been 22 years since she's been there, and a lot has changed. It's up to us whether we want to live the experience and see how everyone has fared and how this might affect our future or just keep our promise to our father, help him and go back to our life in the big city... What do you think will happen? Well, for the moment we enjoy these two hours of quietness and trips here and there with the van to deliver the mail in this beautiful city.