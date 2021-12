The Game Kitchen & Billete Cohete - Mauricio García Fun & Serious 2021 Interview

The chef at The Game Kitchen was in Bilbao to announce their Billete Cohete accelerator program for junior indie developers, and here we learn about its ways and the first two projects coming out of it: Escape from Galaxen and Dread Swipes. Besides, we talk about the free DLC putting an end to Blasphemous... and perhaps teasing what's to come with Blasphemous 2.