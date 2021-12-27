Solar Ash - Livestream Replay

Heart Machine is back with a second title that may seem different but undeniably maintains its main features, fluidity, and vivid and colourful environments. This time, Solar Ash offers much more movement, huge beasts that we will have to face to eliminate the interference they cause in this cosmic planet of advanced technology and thus be able to face the void that tries to end with our planet and a deity that is not very pleased for having interfered in its pre-established fate. An adventure that is very reminiscent of the studio's first title but still has a personality of its own. Lots of dynamism, fluidity, enemies, exploration, adventures and, above all, lots of fun.