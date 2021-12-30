The Plane Effect - Livestream Replay

We fall into the clutches of The Plane Effect, an adventure full of mysteries in which we will have to make our way through its different (and very strange) scenarios in order to return home safe and sound, although they don't make it easy. Crime scenes, destroyed roads, huge creatures that devour us, scenes under the sea... And I'm sure I'm leaving out areas that our poor protagonist has to deal with. We gradually discover details of the character's history and the relationship that certain scenes have with him and his story... Will we end up discovering the mystery? Will he be able to get home? What destiny awaits our protagonist after such an agonising journey?