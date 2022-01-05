This is the President - Livestream Replay

The first week of 2022 is full of power. We have been the King of Darkness and now we’re the president. Not bad, right? But it's not all as nice and easy as it seems. Being president is very difficult, you have to make many difficult decisions, stand up to the competition that tries to make us look bad to the public, reach budgets and objectives... And all this becomes even more complicated if we have a somewhat murky past that we want to hide... Will we win the affection of the people? Will we fall into corruption? Will they discover our terrible secret?