Dandy Ace - Livestream Replay

We are the breakout magician of the moment, Dandy Ace, we are attractive, humble, amazing and by far the best magician around. Everything seems nice and easy, but being the centre of attention does not usually end too well, a magician who was recognised before the sudden success of Dandy Ace wants to see his fame and success crumble and return to being at the top of the successful magicians, so this villain has locked him in an eternal and constantly changing mirror in which Dandy Ace will have to defeat him personally if he wants to escape, facing a large number of enemies before and different scenarios and situations that will not make it easy for us.