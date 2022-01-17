The Anacruisis - Livestream Replay

The week is starting quite bumpy, and with Stray Bombay's new title it's impossible not to feel active, tense and... a little confused. Where are all these aliens coming from? Why do some of them look so innocent? Are we the good guys or the bad guys? These are questions that kept popping up as we played through this fresh title, but we didn't go crazy looking for answers either - with so many angry alien hordes after us and teammates scattered around, we didn't have much time. But we did have a blast running away from them like little kids, mugging the clueless ones from behind and... well, occasionally dying fighting against the stronger ones too... What? I'm sure it would happen to you too... Ahem, sure...