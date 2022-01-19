Cookie

Nobody Saves the World
Nobody Saves the World - Livestream Replay

We enter a colourful yet unknown world with our protagonist. Although he is the character we control, he is literally nobody. Nobody is going to wake up from a lethargy with amnesia in this peculiar world where something strange has happened, because we have woken up in a strange situation, but the great wizard Nostramagus has disappeared, too, and he is the only one who can solve all this mess! Will Nobody be able to discover his shape-shifting powers and find the beloved and powerful wizard to save the world?