Reverie Knights Tactics - Livestream Replay

This week it seems that turn-based combat games have invaded Gamereactor, and those titles have been played by the worst turn-based combat player in history (sorry about that). But it's not for lack of desire, because with an adventure like this one with such an interesting story, such funny characters and such a beautiful environment, it makes you want to try again and again, even if you're terrible at it. We have to save our kingdom, and that's the most important thing!