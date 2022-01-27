Cookie

Pupperazzi
Pupperazzi - Livestream Replay

No animal lover can deny that they like to take photos of their pets, some may do it very often and others more casually, but we all do it, CONFESS. And what could be more entertaining for such people than a game dedicated exclusively to taking photos of dogs? And there's more! What if these dogs are super smart and they talk, ride bikes, go skateboarding, sell ice cream, paint, have secret corporations...? It's a fantasy! And we have enjoyed this short but entertaining adventure as it deserves.