Strange Horticulture - Livestream Replay

Inheritance always brings complications and inheriting a horticultural shop from our uncle when we have no idea about plants means dedication, care, and study. As our customers arrive with ordinary (and not so ordinary) requests, we will have to look for the right plant for their situation, but beware of the side effects or which plant we choose for them... It could lead to a horrible ending! In addition, to improve the shop, we will have to make small expeditions to places that we will discover thanks to anonymous and mysterious letters and cards that will take us to specific places to discover and collect new plants. And at last, but not least, it seems that there has been a peculiar murder in the village, and everyone is talking about it... Will we manage to find out what happened? What's going on with this peculiar village?