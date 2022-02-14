Total War: Warhammer III - Livestream Replay

To end the week, we delve into the vast fantasy world of Warhammer in its latest title, Total War: Warhammer III. Although we only tested the tutorial, we can say that it is a story-filled, fluid, and dynamic tutorial, even though it may not feel like it as it lasts more than two hours. However, we didn't treat it as such and simply experienced it as the start of an epic and strategic adventure. What do you think? Do you think we could have managed our army better? Probably yes, but here you have your own tutorial about how NOT to manage your troops. You’re welcome.