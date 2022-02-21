Not Tonight 2 - Livestream Replay

We start the week feeling like we're the bosses of every club by letting people in or out of restaurants, nightclubs... Okay, maybe we should give more context. In this sequel to the popular indie title Not Tonight, the country is still in decline with more and more discriminatory laws. And that's not all, one member of our group of friends gets kidnapped for trying to rebel against corruption and discrimination. So, the group of friends goes in search of him and will have to cross almost the entire country to rescue him. To do so, we will have to go through the craziest situations, discover secrets and movements that perhaps we would rather not have known and earn money to be able to continue travelling. And all this trying not to die in the attempt, either by tiredness, by ruin or by the government itself setting us up...