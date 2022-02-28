Shadow Warrior 3 - Livestream Replay

Cookie

This time, we have to face some sort of monstrous invasion and our fate and that of our mentor depends on us, but that's not going to stop it from ruining our day, is it? Well, that's the essence that the new title in the Shadow Warrior series maintains from start to finish, just as its predecessors did. So, with so many jokes, so many secrets to uncover and so many achievements to earn, we had a great two hours of shooting, hacking, platforming, and laughs, lots of laughs.