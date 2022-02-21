Far: Changing Tides - Livestream Replay

We embark on a beautiful journey thanks to our cute little protagonist, a little survivor who must leave his home to move to a safe place to find a relatively quiet life in a changing and sometimes hostile environment. Therefore, we will have to discover many different places to find the right one, we will face adversities that we will have to solve through puzzles and, most importantly, we will have to know how our boat works and manage it in the best possible way to reach our next destination. We won't tell you more, you'll have to discover this beautiful title for yourselves, so... Anchors aweigh and set sail for a better future, you freshwater cabin boys!