MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

As smart toothbrushes get gradually smarter with more features, we stopped by Oral B's booth at Showstoppers to learn more about the iO 10, which will release this fall along with the iO Sense charger. Play on to see how it guides users with different programs, how it can measure pressure, and how it connects via Bluetooth to an app. And if you don't brush for 2 minutes and covering all the zones, it'll give you a sad face on its own display :(