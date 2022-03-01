Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Wildcat Gun Machine - Gameplay

Welcome to this frantic bullet hell dungeon in which we will face hordes of enemies thanks to the powerful weapons that we will find as we advance through the dungeons and... the power of the kittens? Well, it seems that it is like that… Some mysterious kittens will give us the power we need to continue advancing, get essential skills to survive and even the ability to revive once in a while. Action, enemies with unfriendly faces (and apparently lack of will to live) and kittens! What more could you ask for from this title?

