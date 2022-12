ARK: The Animated Series (Russell Crowe) - Season 1 Trailer

Featuring a voice cast with the talents of Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe, and Executive Produced by Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animated Series is an adaptation of the hit video game. In a sweeping story that spans eons of human & world history, 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval land after tragedy.