The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
Special Bethesda-themed stream - Livestream Replay

Last week, we hosted a special four-hour Bethesda livestream, played The Elder Scrolls Online for three hours, got our first look at Deathloop, and acted a little bit like Santa Claus because... we were giving away prizes to viewers who correctly answered the questions we asked about the publisher on our website! Check out again this very special Christmas livestream and discover the new main campaign adventures in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle's and the beginning of last year's award-winning title, Deathloop!

