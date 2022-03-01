Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.
JBL Live Pro 2 (Quick Look) - Adaptive Noise Cancelling Earbuds
JBL is expanding its earbud line-up with the Live Pro 2, a gadget that offers Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology, all while still featuring speed charging, voice assistance integration, and 10 hours of battery life on one charge.