Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
VIDEOS
Spirittea
HQ

Spirittea (Rebeca Let's Play)

We played the demo of this simulation title that we found as soothing as drinking a good cup of tea. It's a wonderful mix between Stardew Valley and Spirited Away in which we have to take care of a spiritual spa. Although we wanted to play more and we can't wait to play the official version when it comes out, we thought it had a lot of potential and we can already tell we'll be playing it for hours and hours.

Gameplay

Flere

Videoer

Flere

Filmtrailere

Flere

Trailers

Flere

Events

Flere