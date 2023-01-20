Persona 4: Golden - Livestream Replay

Finally, the awesome Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden to complete the trilogy that started with Persona 5. This time, we will dice into a fourth dimension via television to solve a terrifying mystery that is taking the lives of many people in our quiet town where nothing ever happens. Our protagonist and his new friends will have to face their fears and accept themselves in order to awaken their power and put an end to this new threat.